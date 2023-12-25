Fire guts 70 shops at Madina Ritz-Junction

Regional News of Monday, 25 December 2023

There has been a fire outbreak at Madina Ritz-Junction in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality where 70 shops have been destroyed.



A report by myjoyonline.com, sighted by GhanaWeb stated the sad incident occurred in the early morning of December 25, 2023, and as a result, over 70 shops were destroyed.



It was also reported that these affected shops also served as home to some people.



So far, no casualties have been recorded as the fire service team arrived on time to extinguish the fire.



The cause of the fire outbreak was not disclosed but per information gathered by previous police investigations, most of the fire incidents that had taken place in the area can be attributed to misunderstanding among residents in the area.



This unfortunate incident adds up to the existing fire outbreaks the country has recorded this year.



