Fire ravages several structures at Saban Park in Chorkor

A devastating fire broke out at Saban Park in Chorkor, catching residents off guard, with many attending church services at the time, eyewitnesses reported.



According to 3news, the fire, believed to have been caused by an electrical fault, engulfed several structures, compounding the tragedy for the community.



Prompt response from the Ghana National Fire Service within fifteen minutes helped contain the flames and prevent further destruction.



Now, residents are left to cope with the aftermath of the blaze, assessing their losses and beginning the process of rebuilding.