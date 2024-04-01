Fire renders over 25 homeless in Obuasi Tutuka

General News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A devastating fire razed an eleven-room house in Obuasi Tutuka Central to the ground, leaving over 25 individuals homeless and causing extensive property damage.



The fire, which ignited around 1:00 am, rapidly spread throughout the house, engulfing motorbikes, refrigerators, television sets, cash, clothing, and other personal belongings of the occupants.



Victims, speaking to Adom News correspondent Isaac K. Normanyo at the scene, described hearing cries of alarm as the flames consumed the residence.



They mourned the loss of their possessions and expressed shock that some neighbors who came to assist ended up stealing from them, with an estimated GHC 2,400 missing.



Among those affected was a woman whose clothing business, vital for supporting her family, was completely destroyed in the blaze.



Despite the devastation, residents expressed gratitude that there were no fatalities, although four individuals sustained injuries during the chaotic evacuation.



Emmanuel Turkson, the Assembly Member for Tutuka Central, and landlord Abdullai Seidu recounted the harrowing experience of breaking windows to escape the flames with their families.



They assured displaced residents of assistance, vowing to collaborate with local authorities and NADMO to secure housing for those impacted.