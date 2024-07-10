You are here: HomeNews2024 07 10Article 1959062

Source: BBC

First Democratic senator challenges Biden candidacy

Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado has expressed doubts about President Joe Biden's chances in the next election, suggesting he might lose to Donald Trump, potentially by a large margin.

This follows calls from seven Democratic congressmen for Biden, 81, to step aside due to concerns about his fitness for office after a poor debate performance.

Nancy Pelosi and other prominent Democrats, including Hank Johnson and Chuck Schumer, have shown mixed reactions but largely emphasize party unity.

Vice-President Kamala Harris remains a loyal supporter, while speculation grows about potential replacements should Biden withdraw.

