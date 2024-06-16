First Lady urges unified action to decrease HIV infections

Health News of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: GNA

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has called for a united effort to combat HIV stigma, promote human rights, and ensure access to prevention services.



She emphasized the need to address discrimination, lack of access to healthcare, and socioeconomic disparities to achieve effective HIV prevention.



The 2024 National HIV Prevention Summit aimed to create a platform for stakeholders to develop a national agenda to prevent the disease.



The Ghana AIDS Commission highlighted the need for prioritizing the HIV prevention roadmap to meet the 2025 Global AIDS Targets, and the summit sought to explore innovative technologies and strengthen HIV prevention strategies.