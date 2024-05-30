First results announced from South Africa election

General News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: BBC

Initial results from South Africa's closely contested elections show the ANC leading with 43%, followed by the DA at 25%, and the EFF at 9%, with 19% of districts counted.



The ANC is projected to lose its parliamentary majority for the first time since 1994, with its final vote share potentially dropping to 42% from 57% in 2019.



The MK Party, led by former President Jacob Zuma, is impacting the ANC's vote, especially in KwaZulu-Natal.



Voter turnout was high, driven by concerns over corruption, unemployment, and crime. Final results are expected over the weekend.