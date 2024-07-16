You are here: HomeNews2024 07 16Article 1960523

General News of Tuesday, 16 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

First-year SHS students to report on September 27 for 2024/25 academic year

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana Education Service (GES) Ghana Education Service (GES)

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that first-year senior high students for the 2024/25 academic year will commence classes on Friday, September 27.

School heads and parents are advised to take note and ensure that students are well-prepared for the new term.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, July 16, GES also stated that the first semester

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment