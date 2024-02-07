First-year student of Aburi Girls SHS reportedly dies

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A first-year student at Aburi Girls Senior High School in the Eastern Region has tragically passed away.



The student, who complained of severe stomach pains, succumbed on Monday, February 5, 2024.



According to a source within the school, allegations suggest that the student was denied medical attention by the school nurse, who reportedly accused her of repeatedly feigning illness.



Tragically, by the time she was rushed to the hospital, she had passed away.



The deceased student’s body has been deposited at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital pending autopsy.



Her family, reportedly residing abroad, has been informed and arrived in Ghana after receiving the sad news.



Police in collaboration with Management of the School are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the student’s death.