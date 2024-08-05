Fishermen at Keta lament insufficient premix fuel after closed season

Regional News of Monday, 5 August 2024

Source: GNA

Fisher-folk in Keta Municipality are facing challenges due to a shortage of premix fuel for fishing, impacting their productivity and local economy.



Mr. Koku Kpogo Labista, a canoe owner, reported that premix fuel has been scarce since November, forcing some to use a dangerous and costly petrol-oil mixture.



Despite expectations for increased fuel supply after the recent closed fishing season, availability remains limited.



Fishermen are calling on the government, corporate entities, and philanthropists to address the fuel shortage and reconsider the timing of the closed season, which they argue should be shifted to May or August to align better with fishing patterns.