Fitch Solutions predicts NDC victory in 2024 elections

Fitch Solutions, a research and data firm, predicts that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will defeat the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana's general elections on December 7.



The London-based firm has consistently forecasted this outcome since last year, citing a survey where 54% of respondents favored NDC's candidate, John Mahama.



Read full articleAssociate Director of Country Risk at Fitch Solutions, highlighted that the current economic situation will significantly influence voter decisions. He noted that recent polls consistently show the NDC leading, with the latest survey indicating 54% support for the NDC.



"Multiple surveys have shown that economic management and job creation are going to be the most important issues during the election for voters which we believe will put the ruling NPP at a disadvantage given the economic challenges that the country has faced over the last couple of years," Kruiniger explained.



He also stated that a Mahama-led NDC government is expected to maintain the policy direction established by the current administration, including continuing with the IMF program initiated by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government.