Five arrested for assaulting firefighters at Racecourse market Fire outbreak

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Police in the Ashanti Region have arrested five individuals in connection with an assault on fire officers responding to a fire outbreak at the Racecourse Market.



The incident, which occurred on Monday, March 11, 2024, resulted in injuries to one of the fire officers.



The suspects allegedly attacked the fire service personnel, accusing them of a delayed response, and began pelting them with stones.



The fire, which started around 1 am, ravaged a section of the market where foodstuff and ingredient millers and traders operated.



The blaze destroyed approximately 180 container shops, causing significant damage and losses to traders.



According to Fire Commander Simon Ben Boadu, the attack hindered the fire crew's efforts and contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.



He emphasized that the incident would be thoroughly investigated and that any action taken against the arrested suspects would serve as a deterrent to others who might contemplate attacking firefighters.