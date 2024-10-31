You are here: HomeNews2024 10 31Article 2000654

Five passengers submerged in Owabi River

A tragic accident in Atwima Nwabiagya, Ashanti Region, resulted in five fatalities when a Toyota Vits vehicle submerged in the River Owabi after colliding with a tipper truck.

Witnesses rushed to the scene to assist, finding the victims covered with plantain leaves.

Among the deceased were a seamstress, a plumber, a teacher, and a 10-year-old girl. A five-year-old girl, initially reported missing, has been located.

Local rescuers responded quickly, pulling the submerged vehicle from the river and recovering the bodies.

The incident occurred near the Akropong-Darbaa road, just five meters from a guardrail.

