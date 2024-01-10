Fix our roads, school and hospital – Gomoa chief tells government

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Chiefs of Gomoa Obiri in the Gomoa West District in the Central Region have called on the government to fix their deplorable road network to enable easy access in the communities and boost businesses.



According to the Apagyahene for Gomoa Obiri Nana Kum Kyere II, their challenges are many, but the most pressing are bad roads, a bad state of school infrastructure, and health issues, hence the urgent need to address the situation.



Nana Kum Kyere II made this call in an interview with Rainbow Radio Accra during the installation of Apagyahene and Apagyahemaa in Gomoa Obiri on Monday, January 8, 2024.



“Our roads, schools, and hospitals are all in bad shape, and that is a major worry to us in the community. We also have light and water problems, and these are essential things that we need to survive as human beings.”



“Our roads are very terrible, and we all know that dusty roads cause health problems, and we want the government to come to our aid and make these problems go away because a good road will boast the economic activities in our communities,” Nana Kum Kyere II told Rainbow Radio Accra.



Meanwhile, the newly installed Apagyahemaa Nana Kumiwaa Annan has bemoaned the lack of jobs for the youth, which is affecting living standards.



“The living conditions of the youth are not encouraging, and it’s because there are no jobs for them to do, which is something I want to help them with. I will help create opportunities for them.”