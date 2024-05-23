You are here: HomeNews2024 05 23Article 1941689

Source: Class FM Online

Floods: Ghanaian engineers are ‘book engineers’ not field engineers - Contractor

Mr. Felix Agbodzo, CEO of Felix Construction Limited, has criticized Ghanaian engineers for failing to provide lasting solutions to the country's recurring flooding issues.

Speaking on Accra 100.5 FM, he attributed the problem to engineers relying too much on theoretical knowledge rather than practical fieldwork.

He suggested constructing underground tunnels to channel floodwaters into the sea, a common practice in developed countries.

Agbodzo emphasized the need for innovative and practical solutions to address Accra's flooding, exacerbated by its valley topography.

