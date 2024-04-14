Flowerpot flyover to open by October – Asenso Boakye assures

General News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

The Flowerpot Motorway Interchange flyover is scheduled to be operational by the end of October this year, facilitating improved connectivity between the northern and southern sections of the Motorway.



This development aims to streamline travel routes from areas like Cantonments and Burma Camp to East Legon, Spintex, and Tema, enhancing commuting experiences for residents in these localities.



During a recent inspection of the project, Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, expressed satisfaction with the progress and underscored the importance of timely completion.



He reaffirmed the government's commitment to fulfilling all contractual obligations, including timely payments and providing necessary support to ensure the project's prompt conclusion.



Accompanied by Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, the NPP 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Ledzokuku Constituency, the Roads Minister also assessed road conditions in the Ledzokuku Municipality.



The ongoing reconstruction of the Beach Road has impacted the road network in the municipality, with drainage repairs and asphalt concrete overlay works currently 45 percent complete, expected to finish by the end of 2024.



Regarding the Beach Road construction from Osu to Nungua, which is 80 percent complete, Mr. Asenso-Boakye acknowledged delays but assured that work would resume soon to complete the remaining portion.



He commended Dr. Okoe Boye for his advocacy on behalf of the community's road needs.



Additionally, in the Krowor Municipality, the Minister inspected the rehabilitation of the Okpoi Gonno Highway, crucial for connecting Ledzokuku to Krowor, Beach Road, Spintex Road, and the Motorway.



He emphasized the project's importance in addressing transportation challenges in densely populated areas and reiterated the government's commitment to its successful completion.