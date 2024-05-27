Fmr Gender Minister’s $1.5M libel suit against ex-husband Tony Lithur dismissed, slapped with GHc5k cost

General News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The High Court in Accra has dismissed former Minister Nana Oye Bampoe Addo's $1.5 million lawsuit against her ex-husband, Tony Lithur, citing no reasonable cause of action.



Filed on April 25, 2024, the suit sought damages following their divorce. Justice Rev. Joseph Owusu Adu Agyemang ruled that the allegations did not constitute defamation and that divorce-related documents are judicial.



The court awarded costs of GHc5,000 against Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, although her lawyers had requested GHc20,000. She offered to pay GHc1,000.