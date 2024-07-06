You are here: HomeNews2024 07 06Article 1957766

Politics of Saturday, 6 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

FoB'08 Foundation congratulates NAPO on running mate nomination

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Bawumia and NAPO Bawumia and NAPO

The FoB'08 Foundation (Friends of Bawumia 2008 Group) has congratulated Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) on his nomination as the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.

The National Council for the party confirmed his nomination at a

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment