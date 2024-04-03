Food Suppliers Association seeks police protection for picket at Education Ministry

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

The National Food Suppliers Association (NAFSA) has formally requested police protection for their planned picket at the Ministry of Education premises scheduled for April 22, 2024.



In a letter addressed to the police service dated April 2, the Association stated their intention to picket until they secure a meaningful engagement aimed at resolving the issue of unpaid arrears owed to their members.



The Association cited perceived inequity and a lack of transparency in the distribution of funds allocated for suppliers as the primary reasons behind their decision to stage the protest.



Notably, the Association had previously issued a statement on March 26, warning of the picket action if the outstanding debts owed to its members were not settled within a 14-day period.



Expressing suspicion of deliberate efforts by the Ministry of Education to hinder the operations of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, the Association emphasized their determination to address the grievances affecting its members.