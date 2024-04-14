Foreign Affairs Minister embarks on working visit to Serbia

General News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, embarked on a two-day official working visit to Belgrade, Serbia, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and fostering cooperation between the two nations.



During her visit, Botchwey engaged in fruitful discussions with prominent Serbian officials, including President Aleksandar Vučić, Speaker Ana Brnabić of the National Assembly, and Foreign Minister Ivica Dačić, focusing on various sectors such as information technology, parliamentary collaboration, education, agriculture, and sports.



Both countries expressed a strong commitment to expanding cooperation across multiple domains, recognizing the potential for mutually beneficial partnerships. Discussions also revolved around the establishment of a Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation to facilitate ongoing collaboration.



Botchwey also interacted with Ghanaian participants of the "World in Serbia Programme" and students at diplomatic institutions in Belgrade, addressing their concerns and challenges.



Furthermore, she pledged on behalf of Ghana to reopen its Embassy in Serbia, underscoring its dedication to deepening bilateral ties and fostering a closer relationship between the two nations.