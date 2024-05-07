Foreign Affairs Ministry excels at 2024 Civil Service Week celebration

General News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has been honored at the 2024 Civil Service Week and 2023 Awards Ceremony for its outstanding contributions to the Ghana Civil Service.



The event, themed “Combating Threats to Sub-Regional Peace and Security: Perspectives of the Civil Service,” was organized by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service from April 24th to May 3rd, 2024.



One of the highlights of the ceremony was the recognition of Ambassador Ramses J. Cleland, the Chief Director of the Ministry, who was awarded the 5th Best Performed Chief Director for the year 2023.



Additionally, the Ministry received a “Special Award in Appreciation of its Immense Contribution for the Successful Organisation of the Civil Service Awards Ceremony Over the Years.”



Furthermore, the Passport Office under the Ministry was honored for its role in the successful organization of the Policy Fair over the years.



Mr. Peprah Ampratwum, a Director at the Ghana High Commission in London, was also recognized for his unwavering commitment, exemplary leadership, and diligence at work.



In sports, the Ministry made a strong showing at the Inter-Ministerial games. The male football team emerged as the second-best team in the tournament, with Mr. Isaac Siatey Ologo winning the best goalkeeper award.



The Ministry was also awarded the overall best institution for its exceptional performance in the tournament. The Ministry's fan base was also acknowledged as the best for their enthusiasm and support throughout the games.



In other competitions, Ms. Ruth Naa Norkor Dornoo, an Assistant Director IIB, secured the second place in the women’s lawn tennis tournament, while Mr. Stephen Tawiah, a Higher Executive Officer, emerged as the third best player in the men’s lawn tennis tournament.



Ms. Rita Enyonam Dakudzie, a Principal Information Officer, clinched the second place in the maiden Inter-Ministerial Quiz Competition on the topic “Know the Civil Service.” Additionally, the Ministry's cooking team achieved the 4th place in the cooking competition.



As part of the celebration, the Ministry participated in a Policy Fair/Exhibition, using the platform to educate Civil Service Staff and the public about its mandate and services.



The Ministry also took part in a clean-up exercise to kick start the 2024 Civil Service Week Celebration, showcasing its commitment to both public service and community engagement.