Foreign Affairs Ministry increases passport application fees amid economic hardships

General News of Monday, 1 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has implemented a significant adjustment in passport application fees effective today, April 1, 2024, increasing charges from GH¢100 to ¢500 for the 32-page booklet and to ¢644 for the 48-page booklet under standard service.



For expedited processing, applicants will now incur ¢700 for a 32-page booklet and ¢800 for a 48-page booklet.



In December last year, Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, proposed to Parliament's Committee on Subsidiary Legislation the necessity to revise fees to offset losses in passport booklet production.



Botchwey emphasized the need for Ghanaians to pay realistic passport prices due to prevailing economic constraints, stating that the state's subsidy was no longer sustainable.



Currently, producing a passport booklet costs GH¢400, with each applicant paying GH¢100, leaving a GH¢300 deficit covered by the government.



In a statement released by the Ministry, it was clarified that the adjustments in fees apply to all services provided by the Ministry.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform its valued clients that, in accordance with the fees and charges (Miscellaneous provisions) Regulations, 2023 (L.I 2481). There will be an adjustment in the fees and charges for all services provided by the Ministry. The adjustment will take effect from Monday, 1st April, 2024,” the statement indicated.



