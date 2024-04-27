Foreign Ministry advises against travel to Northern Mali due to terrorism

General News of Saturday, 27 April 2024

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has issued a cautionary advisory, advising Ghanaians to avoid traveling to the Gao and Ansongo regions of Northern Mali.



This advisory comes in light of recent incidents of terrorism targeting commuters along the major highways connecting Mali and Niger, particularly in the aforementioned regions.



The Ministry emphasized its commitment to ensuring the safety of Ghanaian citizens and pledged to provide updates on the security situation in the affected areas as they unfold.



It also urged the Ghanaian public to prioritize their safety and well-being when making travel decisions, especially to regions known for terrorist activities.



The advisory is a proactive measure aimed at protecting Ghanaians from potential threats and dangers posed by terrorist elements operating in the Gao and Ansongo regions.



By discouraging travel to these areas, the Ministry seeks to minimize the risk of Ghanaian citizens falling victim to terrorist harassment or attacks along the major highways connecting Mali and Niger.



Ghanaians are advised to stay informed about the security situation in the region and to heed the Ministry's travel advisory until further notice.





