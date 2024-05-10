Forest Commission taskforce accused of farm destruction and assault

Regional News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Nana Agyei Frimpong, the Asante Akyem Agogo Gyasehene, has made allegations against a taskforce from the Forestry Commission, accusing them of destroying his crop farm and assaulting his workers.



He stated that the taskforce invaded his farm at Bebuso, seized the motorbikes of his workers, and claimed ownership of the land, which he inherited from his forefathers and has been farming on for years.



Expressing bewilderment at the taskforce's actions, Nana Agyei Frimpong questioned why they did not engage him before taking such drastic measures.



However, Charles Ackom, the Assistant Manager of the Asante Akyem Forestry Commission, denied the allegations when approached by Adom News.



Ackom refuted the claims, indicating that there might be a misunderstanding or misinformation regarding the incident.