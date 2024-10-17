You are here: HomeNews2024 10 17Article 1994645

Politics of Thursday, 17 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Forgery allegations force EC to disqualify Joana Gyan Cudjoe from 2024 Parliamentary race

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Joana Gyan Cudjoe Joana Gyan Cudjoe

The Electoral Commission (EC) has disqualified Joana Gyan Cudjoe, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central, from contesting in the 2024 elections due to allegations of forgery.

In a letter dated October 10, 2024, signed by Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman of the EC, the decision was based on a pending court case accusing her

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment