Forget about Mahama, he only represents the past - Bawumia

Politics of Thursday, 25 July 2024

Source: GNA

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has made a compelling case for voters to reject former President John Dramani Mahama, describing the NDC flagbearer as “someone who represents the past of the country.”



Addressing NPP supporters in Nandom in the Upper West Region, Dr Bawumia, said the former President had no better policies for Ghanaians to improve their livelihoods.



“John Mahama represents the past of this country and Dr Bawumia represents the future of this country as well…so forget about him and choose the future,” the NPP Flagbearer told enthusiastic and ecstatic NPP supporters.