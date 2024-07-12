You are here: HomeNews2024 07 12Article 1959656

Forget the negative tag NAPO is a generous man – Ahiagbah

NPP Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah has urged Ghanaians to disregard the negative labels the opposition is attempting to attach to the party's running mate, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO).

Ahiagbah highlighted NAPO's generosity, describing it as a fundamental life orientation that rejects selfishness, greed, fear, and meanness.

He emphasized NAPO's qualities of goodness, big-heartedness, and nobility, encouraging Ghanaians to recognize these traits and support the Bawumia-NAPO ticket for the upcoming elections, believing they have the potential to drive Ghana's progress.

