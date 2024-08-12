Forgive me- Radio presenter begs Bawumia, NPP

Politics of Monday, 12 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Tamale-based radio presenter DJ Tell, known for his harsh criticism of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has publicly apologized to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the party.



DJ Tell admitted to labeling the NPP as the "most useless government" for years but acknowledged the Vice President's restraint and tolerance.



He contrasted this with his experience of being attacked by NDC supporters and subsequently dismissed from Radio Tamale after criticizing former President John Mahama.



DJ Tell's apology highlights his newfound respect for Dr. Bawumia's leadership and the NPP's tolerance.