Formalise our operations or we boycott election 2024 – Tricycle, okada riders to gov’t

General News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Tricycle and okada riders across the country, have hinted at plans to boycott the 2024 general elections if the government fails to demonstrate a genuine commitment to formalising their operations prior to the polls.



Expressing their grievances, the aggrieved riders highlighted the persistent harassment they endure nationwide at the hands of law enforcement officials due to the unregulated nature of their activities.



Speaking at a press conference held in Kumasi on Thursday, 22 February 2024, following a regional executives' conference, the National Secretary for the National Union of Tricycle Operators of Ghana (NUTOG), Mr. Hamza Hafiz, reiterated the pivotal role tricycle operations play in providing employment opportunities for the youth.



Mr. Hamza stressed the significant contribution of tricycle operations to youth employment, with over 35,000 individuals benefiting from job opportunities within the sector, thus aiding in reducing the nation’s unemployment rate.



Mr. Hamza, however expressed concern over the apparent lack of commitment displayed by political parties, particularly the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), in legalising their operations.



The threat of an election boycott, Mr. Hamza emphasised, would only be rescinded if any political party demonstrated genuine commitment to advocating for their cause, engaging with them, and promising to legalise their operations should they emerge victorious in the elections.



Mr. Hamza urged the NPP government to take immediate action to formalise their operations, thereby ensuring sustainable employment opportunities for the youth. Failure to do so, he warned, would result in the government forfeiting the support of tricycle and okada riders in the upcoming general elections.