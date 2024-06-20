Former 2nd Lady robbery case: Trial to begin next Legal year, as CMC completed

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The trial of Yahuza Osumanu, charged with robbing former Second Lady Mrs. Matilda Yaaba Amissah-Arthur, will commence in the 2024/2025 legal year following a Case Management Conference.



The prosecution, having filed their third batch of disclosures, will present nine witnesses.



Osumanu, facing 26 charges, including 20 counts of robbery and six of money laundering, has pleaded not guilty.



Alongside Mrs. Amissah-Arthur, businessman David Adjaye and others were robbed. Pre-trial proceedings are set for July 24, with the trial beginning after the judicial vacation from August 1 to September 30.