Former AG Ayikoi Otoo clarifies Bawumia's running mate selection process

Politics of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Attorney, General Ayikoi Otoo has clarified that the choice of a running mate by Vice-President Mahamadu Bawumia for the upcoming elections will not be final until it receives approval from the national council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Addressing growing speculation surrounding the extension granted to the NPP presidential candidate for selecting his running mate, Otoo emphasized in an interview with Asaase News that the NPP national council has the authority to determine the suitability of the chosen candidate.



"The choice of a running mate by Vice-President Bawumia will not be final until it is approved by the national council of the New Patriotic Party," stated Ayikoi Otoo, who is also a member of the Greater Accra NPP council of elders.



Highlighting the party's internal dynamics, Otoo explained that Vice-President Bawumia's decision would undergo scrutiny and approval by the NPP's highest decision-making body.



“What happens in the true state of affairs is he [Vice-President bawumia] sends the name there for them to look at it and to decide whether they like it or not. So who is actually making the choice?” he quizzed.