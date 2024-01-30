Former Black Stars player Prince Tagoe ordered to pay GHC10 per dollar in auto fraud case

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In the ongoing auto fraud case, an Accra Circuit Court has directed former Black Stars player, Prince Tagoe, to repay GH₵10 for each dollar involved in the alleged scam, GNA reports.



Tagoe has reimbursed $21,000 (equivalent to GH₵210,000), leaving a remaining balance of $19,000.



During the court session, Tagoe proposed repaying the money based on the 2021 dollar rate, but Prosecution, led by Detective Chief Inspector Agartha Abena Asantewa, opposed this request. Prosecution argued that the funds given to Tagoe by the complainant, Black Stars Assistant Coach George Boateng, were in dollars. They maintained a rate of GH₵10 per dollar, although it wasn't the current forex market rate.



Prince Tagoe is accused of defrauding George Boateng of $40,000, purportedly for importing a Lexus sports utility vehicle. Tagoe denies the charge but has made partial payments of GH¢20,000, GH¢70,000, and GH¢71,000. The court granted him bail at GH¢100,000 with three sureties, one of whom must be a civil servant. Additionally, the court allowed one of the sureties to be justified with landed property.



The complainant, George Antwi Boateng, a former player himself, resides in Germany. The prosecution narrated that Tagoe and Boateng, who had a previous player-manager relationship in Germany, met in Ghana in 2020. Tagoe agreed to import a vehicle for Boateng at the cost of $40,000, equivalent to GH¢265,200.



Chief Inspector Asantewaa explained that $40,000 was deposited into Tagoe’s bank account on January 8, 2021. Tagoe assured Boateng of delivering the vehicle by March 30, 2021, but failed to do so. Despite requesting an additional two weeks, Tagoe was unable to import the promised vehicle.



Boateng, upon returning to Ghana on April 27, 2021, discovered the unfulfilled transaction. Tagoe allegedly admitted to spending the money on other matters, leading to the fraud allegations.



The case has been adjourned to February 21, 2024.