Former Bolga central parliamentary candidate of LPG joins NDC

Politics of Wednesday, 11 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Francis Ayadago, a former parliamentary candidate for the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) in the Bolgatanga Central constituency, has officially joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Ayadago, known for his vibrant campaign during the previous election under the LPG banner, cited party wranglings after the 2020 contest and his alignment with the NDC's vision for national development as a



Read full articlekey factor in his decision.



''.....the reason is that they have a long vision, plan for the people of Ghana. I believe they can turn things around. I believe in their 24-hour economy, people don't understand but I understand what they mean,'' he told reporters.



Francis Ayadago's defecting from the LPG as a PC makes him just an 'ordinary member'' of the NDC.



He was seen wearing, accompanying the incumbent member of parliament, Isaac Adongo, to file his nomination on September 10th, 2024.



Francis Ayadago pulled 237 votes, representing 0.42% against Isaac Adongo's 36,726 votes, representing 64.46% of the total valid votes cast.



The rest are NPP's Rex Asanga securing 19,794 votes and CPP's Abdul Rahman Latifa getting 214 votes.