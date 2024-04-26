Former Centre College headmaster arrested for alleged WASSCE (SC) 2024 fraud

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Joseph B. Y. Dery, a former Headmaster of the Centre College in Kintampo, Bono East Region, has been detained by WAEC's internal security and the Kintampo Police Command over allegations of defrauding the public through deceptive practices related to the West African Senior School Certificate Examination School Candidate (WASSCE (SC) 2024 registration.



He is currently assisting with further investigations and legal proceedings.



Dery, 52, who is also the owner/Principal of Sprinkles of God SHS, Kintampo, previously served as the Assistant Supervisor for the WASSCE (SC) 2019 at the Centre College.



The arrest came after he allegedly attempted to register candidates for the WASSCE (SC) 2024 without proper authorization.



John Kapi, the Head of the Public Relations unit of WAEC, explained that Dery applied for centre status for WASSCE (SC) 2024 on February 15, 2024, which was not granted due to a late application.



Despite not receiving approval, Dery allegedly misled prospective candidates into registering for the exam through various platforms, including social media, banners, and local advertising, portraying his establishment as a registration center.



Investigations revealed that Dery had set up a makeshift registration center with a Dell laptop, a biometric device, and other equipment, where he charged victims GH¢3,400 each for registration.



However, it was discovered that he did not capture their images or fingerprints as required for the registration process.



As of his arrest, 34 victims had paid varying amounts ranging from GH¢1,000 to GH¢3,400, as documented in his receipt book titled "Admission and WASSCE Registration for WASSCE(SC), 2024."



WAEC has warned the public, especially parents, guardians, and prospective candidates not in any school, to avoid registering for the WASSCE (SC), as the examination is strictly for final year senior high school students.



WAEC also cautioned against "banner schools," which are not regular educational institutions but set up solely to register candidates for exams.



Such schools are known to charge exorbitant fees and may not produce credible continuous assessment records.



The council emphasized that registration of candidates who are not in any regular school will be annulled if discovered, and those involved in such illegal activities will be handed over to the police.