Former Council of State Member accused of contempt in church property dispute

General News of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Opanyin Abraham Kwaku Adusei, a former Council of State Member in John Dramani Mahama's administration, along with three others - Jacob Asirifi Senior, Enoch Ofori, and Daniel Mensah - have been accused of contempt by the Saviour Church of Ghana.



Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong, Esquire, representing the Saviour Church of Ghana, has filed a motion for contempt of court against these individuals.



The motion seeks an order from the court to compel the respondents to restore all evidence of the applicant's property they removed, including signage and symbols.



This action comes after the Saviour Church of Ghana won a 24-year-long Supreme Court review case, granting it rights to its properties.



The motion alleges that the respondents obstructed court officials from executing a Writ of Possession by assaulting them and church representatives.



It cites an audio recording in which Abraham Adusei allegedly instructed his followers to alter the church's properties to assert ownership.



The motion argues that these actions are contemptuous and seeks appropriate punishment from the court to prevent further disobedience.