Former Deputy AG Joseph Kpemka appointed as Deputy MD for BOST

General News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed Joseph Kpemka, a former Deputy Attorney-General (AG) and Minister for Justice, as the Deputy Managing Director of the Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited Company (BOST).



The appointment was communicated in a letter signed by the secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, addressed to the Energy Minister, Dr. Mathhew Opoku Prempeh, requesting the necessary steps be taken to regularize the appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2019(Act 929) and the constitution of the company.



In the letter, Nana Bediatuo Asante stated, “The President of the Republic has nominated Joseph Dindiok Kpemka for appointment as deputy minister of Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited Company.”



The letter further instructed the Energy Minister to “kindly take the necessary steps to regularize the said appointment in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2019(Act 929) and the constitution of the company.”



Joseph Kpemka, who once served as the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for the Tempane Constituency in the Upper East Region, has a diverse background.



He was an English tutor at the Ghana Education Service from 2002 to 2005, and later served as a District Chief Executive from 2008 to 2009. Kpemka transitioned to law and academia, becoming a lawyer and lecturer at the Bolgatanga Technical University from 2009 to 2016, showcasing his extensive experience in various fields.