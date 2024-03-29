Former Energy Minister calls for audit of GH¢10bn ESLA funds amid power crisis

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, former Energy Minister and Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, is advocating for a comprehensive audit of the GH¢10 billion generated from the Energy Sector Levy (ESLA), alleging mismanagement by the Finance Ministry.



Buah contends that this alleged mismanagement has resulted in a significant debt burden within the energy sector, exacerbating recent power interruptions across the nation.



In an interview with Citi News, the Ellembelle Member of Parliament voiced concerns about the government's inability to procure fuel due to financial constraints, which is contributing to the ongoing electricity crisis.



He stressed the urgency of addressing the alleged mismanagement of the substantial revenue generated through energy sector levies.



Buah identified immediate factors contributing to the crisis, citing the loss of generation capacity due to poor coordination and planning, along with financial limitations hindering fuel purchases.



He stated, “But more importantly, trying to make sure that the taxes that Ghanaians are paying, which is almost GH¢10 billion in the energy sector levies, which is being mismanaged at the Ministry of Finance, is addressed properly."



“Because the immediate cause of the crisis is, one, some generation capacity is lost because there is no coordination and planning. Two, because we don’t have money to buy fuel. ECG is not able to pay the power producers to buy fuel. That is why we are in this crisis.”