Former GCB Bank MD, Ernest Agbesi, donates motorbikes to NDC orphan constituencies

Former Managing Director of GCB Bank, Ernest Agbesi, has responded to calls from residents in the nine orphan constituencies of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in northern Ghana by donating a set of two motorbikes to each constituency.



The donation, according to Herald Ghana reports, aimed at helping the constituencies cover more ground within their areas, was well-received by representatives from Zabzugu, Chereponi, Gushegu, Bimbilla, Wulensi, Karaga, Yendi, Tatale, and Mion/Sang constituencies, who converged at Yendi to collect the bikes.



Expressing gratitude on behalf of his constituency, a community leader from Yendi highlighted the importance of motorbikes in reaching polling centers and communities that were previously inaccessible.



He emphasized the significance of the donation for the NDC's campaign in the upcoming 2024 elections, noting that motorbikes would enable them to reach areas they couldn't in the past, potentially changing the game for the party.



Ernest Agbesi, who has committed to supporting the NDC in regaining the seats it lost to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections, urged the constituency leaders to protect their votes and remain vigilant against any attempts to disrupt the electoral process.



He emphasized the need for the leaders to use their voting rights wisely and to be prepared for challenges that may arise during the election period.



The donation of 18 motorbikes comes ahead of the Electoral Commission's scheduled Limited Voter Registration exercise on May 7. Agbesi indicated that this donation is just the beginning of several interventions planned to support the NDC in the lead-up to the December 2024 general elections.



He expressed optimism that with these interventions, the NDC would overcome the challenges it faced in the 2020 elections and secure victory in 2024.