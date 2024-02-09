Former Headmaster arrested for alleged salary fraud totaling GHC72,759.32

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 9 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Patrick Wisdom Krampah, formerly the headmaster of Ahamansu L. A. Erishad Primary School in the Oti Region, was apprehended by the Jasikan Police on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining GHC72,759.32 in salaries.



The arrest followed a directive from Dr. James Klutse Avedzi, the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), based on findings from the 2022 Auditor-General's Report.



Krampah is alleged to have received salaries from February 2018 to June 2020, despite resigning from his position in 2018 and taking up a role at the Youth Employment Agency.



The Auditor-General has recommended the retrieval of the amount, along with interest, and transfer to the Auditor-General's Recovery Account if the District Director of Education and validators fail to comply.