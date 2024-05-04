Former IGP, J.Y.A Kwofie, passes away at 90- Reports

General News of Saturday, 4 May 2024

J.Y.A Kwofie, a former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has passed away at the age of over 90.



Sources from Adom News reported that Mr. Kwofie died in the afternoon of Thursday, May 2, 2024. He had been battling illness for years, including dementia, before his passing.



Mr. Kwofie served as the Inspector-General of Police from January 1, 1990, to September 30, 1996. His tenure was marked by various challenges and achievements in the Ghana Police Service.



Following his tenure, Mr. Kwofie was succeeded by Peter Tenganabang Nanfuri, who also passed away in February 2023. Mr. Nanfuri, known as Naa Ansoleh Ganaa II, was the Paramount Chief of the Jirapa Traditional Area.



He leaves behind a legacy of service and dedication to the Ghana Police Service. The Ghanaian public mourns his loss and remembers his contributions to the country's security sector.