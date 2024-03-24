Former Information Minister John Akologu Tia Passes Away

General News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Former Minister for Information, John Akologu Tia, has passed away after a brief illness, JoyNews reports.



Mr. Tia died at the Upper East Regional Hospital on Sunday, March 24.



John Akologu Tia, a seasoned politician, served as the Member of Parliament for Talensi from January 1993 until 2012.



His political journey began in 1982 when he assumed the role of Press Secretary at the Upper East Regional Secretariat of Peoples Defence Committees/Workers Defence Committees established by the Provisional National Defence Council military government.



Elected as an MP in the 1992 parliamentary elections under the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Tia represented the Talensi constituency continuously from January 1993.



Additionally, he held the position of Member of the ECOWAS Parliament. In 2009, President Mills appointed him as the Minister for Information.



In 2012, Mr. Tia lost his re-election bid for the Talensi seat to Robert N. Doameng Mosore, an independent candidate.



In 2016, he announced his withdrawal from further parliamentary contests.



Furthermore, he served as Ghana's Ambassador to Cuba during the tenure of former President John Mahama.