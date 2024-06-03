Former Information Minister John Tia laid to rest in his hometown

General News of Monday, 3 June 2024

Source: GNA

Former Minister of Information, John Tia Akologo, has been laid to rest in his hometown, Duusi, Talensi District, on Saturday.



Akologo, who died at age 69, was honored by hundreds, including traditional authorities, political figures, and Cuban doctors.



A delegation led by NDC flagbearer John Mahama paid their respects. Mahama eulogized Akologo's contributions to Ghana and the NDC.



Akologo's career spanned journalism and politics, including serving as Minister of Information and Ghana's Ambassador to Cuba.



He was deeply involved in grassroots politics and the 31st December Revolution. Akologo is survived by his wife and four children.