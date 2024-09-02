Former La Dade Kotopon MP Vincent Sowah Odotei goes independent

Politics of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: GNA

Vincent Sowah Odotei, ex-MP for La Dade Kotopon, is running as an independent candidate in 2024.



Known as "Obama," he aims to finish the development projects he started during his 2017-2020 term.



Despite earlier tensions with the NPP, Odotei is determined to represent La Dade Kotopon again.



He’ll face tough competition from the current NDC MP, Rita Odoley Sowah, and Joseph Addo, who won the NPP primary.



Odotei plans to share his vision for the constituency soon, focusing on completing his unfinished business for the people.