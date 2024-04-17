Former MASLOC CEO to be extradited following conviction- Deputy Attorney General

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, Deputy Attorney General, has stated that efforts are underway to extradite Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, the former CEO of Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), following her 10-year prison sentence for financial misconduct, MyJoyOnline reports.



Daniel Axim, the former COO, also received a five-year sentence. Both were convicted on 78 counts, including causing financial loss, theft, and money laundering.



Tuah-Yeboah mentioned that the extradition process had already commenced before the recent sentencing, though it faced some challenges.



He expressed confidence that the court's decision would expedite the process, ensuring Tamakloe-Attionu faces justice in Ghana. He emphasized the legal mechanisms supporting extradition, ensuring that individuals facing criminal charges cannot evade justice by fleeing the country.



The Deputy AG expressed satisfaction with the court's decision and assured the public of updates on Tamakloe-Attionu's return to Ghana. The trial, which began in 2019, involved six witnesses. Tamakloe-Attionu was tried in absentia after leaving for a medical check-up abroad, while Axim appeared in person but did not present any witnesses.



The convictions relate to financial misconduct at MASLOC between 2013 and 2016, including unauthorized fund withdrawals and misappropriation of funds for various projects.



The defendants were also found guilty of purchasing items at inflated prices, exceeding prevailing market rates.



This case highlights the government's commitment to combating corruption and ensuring accountability. The extradition of Tamakloe-Attionu would serve as a deterrent to others engaging in financial misconduct.