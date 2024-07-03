Former MP to drag govt to court over acquisition of La Stool lands

General News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: TIG Post

Nii Amasah Namoale, former Member of Parliament for La Dadekotopon, has intended to sue the government over issues concerning La Stool Lands.



He alleges the government has ignored concerns about state land acquisitions, particularly in La, Accra.



Namoale claims that the lease for the Trade Fair Center expired and should have been renegotiated with the original landowners, but the government extended it for another 100 years without proper consultation.



Expressing his frustration on TV3's New Day, he stated that the government disregards public input on land issues.



Namoale plans to pursue legal action to reclaim the lands for the people of La.