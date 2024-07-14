Former NDC Amasaman MP dragged to Court

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 14 July 2024

Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com

Former NDC MP for Amasaman Constituency, Nii Okai Laryea, faces allegations of defrauding the Fitii We family of GHC100,000 and illicitly claiming their properties.



Chief Nii Kwako Fitii IV revealed that Laryea, entrusted to safeguard family assets, instead exploited his position to sell lands and extract resources for personal gain.



He reportedly registered 769.39 acres of family land, keeping 10% as agreed, but also illegally registered 309 acres in his company’s name.



The family has filed a suit demanding accountability from Laryea, who has allegedly used landguards to intimidate family members.



Attempts to reach Laryea for comments were unsuccessful.