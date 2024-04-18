Former NDC MP Joseph Emmanuel Ackah passes away

General News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Joseph Emmanuel Ackah, a veteran Member of Parliament (MP) from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has died.



Ackah, affectionately known as J.E. Ackah, represented the Jomoro constituency in the Western Region from 1993 to 2005.



His death was announced by Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Ellembelle MP and Deputy Minority Leader, in a Wednesday post on social media platform X.



While details surrounding his death remain unclear, Buah praised Ackah's commitment to education and public service.



Ackah, who also served as the Chairman of the Board of Takoradi Technical University from 2013 to 2016, is remembered for his dedication and impact in Ghanaian society. Tributes have poured in, with many mourning the loss of a respected leader and educationist.



