Former NDC minister Mark Woyongo laid to rest

General News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Today, April 13, 2024, marks the funeral of Mark Owen Woyongo, the former Minister of Interior under the National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the Upper East Region.



A requiem service is currently ongoing at the Cathedral Basilica of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows in Navrongo.



Mr. Woyongo, aged 78, passed away on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at the Bank of Ghana Hospital in Accra, where he was receiving treatment.



His death came just a month after burying his son Kenneth Kwotua, who died at 49 years old.



The late lawmaker retired from active politics after losing the Navrongo Central seat in 2016.