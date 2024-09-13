You are here: HomeNews2024 09 13Article 1981040

Former NDC organizer declares war on galamseyers

Yaw Boateng Gyan Yaw Boateng Gyan

Former NDC National Organizer, Yaw Boateng Gyan, has declared his personal commitment to fighting illegal mining (galamsey) in Ghana.

In an interview with Okay FM, he expressed frustration over the destruction of water bodies and forests, blaming top leaders and parliamentarians for being involved in the act. He vowed to confront anyone engaged in galamsey.

In response to the worsening situation, President Akufo-Addo has deployed armed police and military forces to combat illegal mining.

This move follows pressure from organized labor, which threatened a nationwide strike if action isn’t taken by the end of September.

