Former NHIA Board Member joins NPP race in Atwima Nwabiagya South

A Board Member of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr Dennis Addo has filed his nomination to contest the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Parliamentary primaries in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency of the Ashanti Region.



The aspirant comes against the incumbent, Emmanuel Agyei Ahwere and a retired Commissioner of the Ghana Police Service and former Director-General/Finance, Mr George Duffuor.



Dr Dennis Addo who is unfazed by the stiff competition in the area, has promised to snatch the slot and subsequently win the polls in view of his experience in student politics as well as being touted as a grassroots person.



He touts himself as the Messiah for Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency.



Profile Of Dr Dennis Addo



Dr. Dennis Addo, aspiring Member of Parliament for Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency in the Ashanti Region on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party has been a member of the New Patriotic Party for the past 17 years.



He was a member of TESCON, a student wing of the NPP at KNUST during its formative years.



After school, he formally joined the party branch at the Atwima Nwabiagya constituency before it was split into two separate constituencies.



He has supported and actively participated in every party election for the past 15 years, donating cash, motorbikes, computers, and other election-related logistics.



He was instrumental in the record-breaking election results inthe 2016 elections that brought President Akufo-Addo to power.



At the national level, he was instrumental in forming volunteer groups, including the P4C, Loyal Ladies, Volta4Change, Strategic Patriots, and many others.



He currently serves as the National coordination Member of the NPP Medical Team with Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare. As a medical team coordinator, he has been part of all NPP National congresses for the past 15- years.



Dr Dennis Addo professionally worked as a medical officer in rural communities including Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital in Afram Plain in the Eastern Region and the Kintampo Hospital in Bono East region of Ghana.



In the Public Policy space, Dr Dennis was appointed to the Board Member of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Ghana, by President Akufo-Addo in 2017, with the mandate to help reform the NHIA to provide Social Health Insurance and Financial Risk Protection for all Ghanaians.



Dr. Dennis is a member of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons and recently graduated with a Master’s degree from Harvard University.



In addition, he was an Edward S. Mason and Adrian Cheng Fellow at Harvard University.



As a Cheng Fellow, Dennis is currently piloting Wala Digital Health, an innovative digital marketplace for blood donation, processing, and delivery, to tackle the fatal consequences of blood shortages in Africa.



Dr Dennis obtained his undergraduate and medical degrees from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and postgraduate degrees from the University of California Berkeley. He is also a graduate of the MIT Entrepreneurship Program.