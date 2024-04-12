Former NPP MP for Ejisu to contest by-election as independent candidate

Politics of Friday, 12 April 2024

Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ejisu, has announced his intention to run as an independent candidate in the upcoming by-election.



His decision comes amid concerns over the NPP leadership's handling of critical issues regarding the delegates album, which he believes compromises the integrity of the party.



In a statement released by his campaign aide, Nana Osei Bonsu, on Friday, April 12, 2024, it was disclosed that Mr. Owusu Aduomi's choice was influenced by irregularities observed during the Ejisu polling station executive elections.



According to the statement, these irregularities, allegedly involving the arbitrary selection of individuals by the late MP of Ejisu, John Kumah, and the Regional Executives of the NPP, were deemed undemocratic.



"Hon. Owusu-Aduomi’s decision to contest the by-election as an independent candidate underscores his unwavering commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring transparency and accountability within the party. By refusing to participate in an ostensibly flawed process, he sends a clear message that integrity and fairness must prevail, even at the expense of personal political aspirations," the statement indicated.



"As the Ejisu by-elections loom on the horizon, Hon. Owusu-Aduomi's candidacy stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of democracy and the enduring quest for justice and accountability within our political landscape. It is a call to action for all citizens to stand up and demand the transparency and fairness that are the bedrock of a healthy and vibrant democracy," it added.





Hon. Owusu-Aduomi to contest Ejisu by-elections as Independent Candidate: A stand against party irregularities



In a bold move that highlights the importance of upholding democratic principles within political parties, Hon. Ing Kwabena Owusu Aduomi has announced his decision to contest the Ejisu by-elections as an independent candidate. This decision stems from the reluctance of the National Leadership of the NPP to address crucial concerns regarding the existing delegates album, a matter that strikes at the heart of party integrity and fairness.



The genesis of this decision traces back to the tumultuous Ejisu polling station executive elections, marred by irregularities that would have been deemed unacceptable in any democratic society. Rather than adhering to the democratic process, the late MP of Ejisu, with the assistance of the Regional Executives of the NPP, arbitrarily handpicked individuals to fill key positions—a blatant disregard for the party's constitution and its fundamental principles.



Such actions have rightfully stirred vehement protests from conscientious party members and stakeholders across the nation. The issue has even found its way into the courts for adjudication, underscoring the gravity of the situation and the need for redress.



Hon. Owusu-Aduomi's decision to contest the by-election as an independent candidate underscores his unwavering commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring transparency and accountability within the party. By refusing to participate in an ostensibly flawed process, he sends a clear message that integrity and fairness must prevail, even at the expense of personal political aspirations.



This courageous stance serves as a beacon of hope for all those who cherish democracy and seek to safeguard the principles upon which our political institutions are built. It is a reminder that no individual or party is above the law, and that the will of the people must always be respected and upheld.



As the Ejisu by-elections loom on the horizon, Hon. Owusu-Aduomi's candidacy stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of democracy and the enduring quest for justice and accountability within our political landscape. It is a call to action for all citizens to stand up and demand the transparency and fairness that are the bedrock of a healthy and vibrant democracy.



